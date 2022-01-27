OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.67

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 911218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.43.

The company has a market cap of C$522.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

