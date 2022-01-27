Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.84

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 51891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,939,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 642.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 386,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

