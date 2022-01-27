Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of OCLDY stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 418. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Orica has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Get Orica alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.