Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $72,379.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00082937 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00018386 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000238 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

