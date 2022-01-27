OriginTrail (TRAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.43 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001558 BTC on exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $209.55 million and $3.43 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042173 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006031 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,017,112 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

