Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP) traded up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 15,627,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,649% from the average session volume of 893,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £538,120.50 and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Origo Partners Company Profile (LON:OPP)

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

