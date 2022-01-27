Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 61,518 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLA. Desjardins upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $886.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 569.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 48.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

