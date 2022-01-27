Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $63.18

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.18 and last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 9378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.