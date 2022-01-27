Ormeus Cash (OMC) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Ormeus Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $102,434.63 and approximately $175,145.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.62 or 0.00289589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Coin Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 coins. The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Cash is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron (OMC) is a digital blockchain-based asset that accrues interest through two mechanisms: minting and BTC dividends. It is the first step towards having an unbanked investment world where an independent digital currency asset yields returns in an alternate medium of exchange. OMC plans to be a major inflation and investment vehicle for the cryptocurrency community as well as various brick-and-mortar entities. Taking the first step towards an unbanked societyThe core principle of Omicron's investment platform is to allow investors to own a digital asset that adds value to itself- just like shares in a dividend-issuing company. Easily transferable for a quick turnover without the need of intermediary brokers, the OMC asset will be the choice dividend vehicle for investors around the globe. Biweekly dividends ensure that no matter the price of the asset, the asset owner always will receive a 0.00001% share of the dividend pool, per Omicron, every 2 weeks.How are BTC dividend-yields accrued and issued?BTC dividends will be funded every 2 weeks through trading on the volatile altcoin market as well as lending capital for margin-trading exchanges (stable interest). The loan interest guarantees a biweekly issuance of dividends, while the altcoin trading revenue is a major bonus, many times greater than loan yields. The trading yields aren't guaranteed biweekly as there may be an occurrence where there is a net loss during the timeframe. A minimum balance of 10,000 OMC in an address will be required to qualify for dividend yields. A BTC address must be associated with the OMC address, which will be done through the main website, and soon through the Omicron client itself. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

