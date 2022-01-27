Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Sells $73,974.06 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.53. 15,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $274.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

