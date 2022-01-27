Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.81

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 63400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after acquiring an additional 719,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $33,314,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.