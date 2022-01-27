O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.18 and last traded at $38.28. Approximately 95,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 123,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 591,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.