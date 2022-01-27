Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.27.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$14.05 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,916 in the last ninety days.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.