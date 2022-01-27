OST Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. OST has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $44,948.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00041536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005868 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

