OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the December 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NHHHF traded up 0.01 on Thursday, reaching 0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.15. OTCMKTS:NHHHF has a 12-month low of 0.08 and a 12-month high of 0.33.

About OTCMKTS:NHHHF

FuelPositive Corp. provides electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

