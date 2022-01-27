Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,647 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.99% of Overstock.com worth $267,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

