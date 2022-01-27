Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $108,414.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $28.94 million and approximately $108,414.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,172.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.60 or 0.06565602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.45 or 0.00289069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.93 or 0.00785334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00066022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00390545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00240586 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,889,497 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

