Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,194.23.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,352.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,394.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

