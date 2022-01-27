Oxygen Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001168 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and $1.66 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

