OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OZ Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OZMLF stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. OZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.