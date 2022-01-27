P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826 ($11.14) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($11.17). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($11.14), with a volume of 23,968 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 68.62 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market cap of £617.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 826 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 826.01.

About P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for P2P Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P2P Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.