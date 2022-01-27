Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $360.35

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.35 ($4.86) and traded as low as GBX 342.40 ($4.62). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.70), with a volume of 119,534 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £414.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 360.35.

About Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

