Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 62,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,680,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

