Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $1.04. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 5,022 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

