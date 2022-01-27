Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,615,000.

Get Pacifico Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PAFO stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878. Pacifico Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pacifico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacifico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.