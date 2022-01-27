Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $133.40, but opened at $139.99. Packaging Co. of America shares last traded at $147.95, with a volume of 11,773 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 532,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.33.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.