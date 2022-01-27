Pallapay Hits One Day Volume of $415,849.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Pallapay has a market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $415,849.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.99 or 0.06549896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,787.65 or 0.99609939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 586,249,412 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

