Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Palo Alto Networks worth $534,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $476.24 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

