Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.65

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$27.65 and last traded at C$27.65, with a volume of 187852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.86.

The company has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total transaction of C$30,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,337 shares in the company, valued at C$317,242.53. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030.

About Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

