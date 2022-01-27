Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $27.57 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.54 or 0.06737796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.45 or 0.99832131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00053512 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,619,149 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

