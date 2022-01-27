Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.89

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.89 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 81.90 ($1.10). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 4,461,210 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANR. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.89. The company has a market cap of £634.33 million and a P/E ratio of -90.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of Pantheon Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94), for a total value of £350,000 ($472,207.23).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

