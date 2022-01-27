Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.07

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$26.07 and last traded at C$25.86, with a volume of 53555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXT. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$290.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 3.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$242,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,333,979 shares in the company, valued at C$32,282,291.80. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,000 in the last three months.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

