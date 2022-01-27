Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report sales of $365.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.90 million and the lowest is $357.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $360.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKOH shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

PKOH opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $246.08 million, a P/E ratio of -150.23 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.