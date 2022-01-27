Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.40

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.40 and traded as high as $23.99. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 8,654 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $63,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $25,572.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,205 shares of company stock valued at $96,996. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

