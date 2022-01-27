Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $18.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of PH stock traded down $5.21 on Thursday, hitting $308.68. The stock had a trading volume of 915,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.52. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $255.79 and a one year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

