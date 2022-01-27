Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Down 96.3% in January

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PRKA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440. Parks! America has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in United States, through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri Park segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

