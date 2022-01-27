Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,366,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.23% of Patrick Industries worth $280,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

PATK stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.42 and a 52 week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

