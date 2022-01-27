Paycor HCM (PYCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Paycor HCM to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Paycor HCM has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. On average, analysts expect Paycor HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PYCR opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

A number of analysts have commented on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $970,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $99,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $840,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $4,011,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

