Paylocity (PCTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Paylocity to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Paylocity has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCTY opened at $183.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.49. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.61.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paylocity stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Paylocity worth $34,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

