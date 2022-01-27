PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.79 on Thursday, reaching $161.77. 353,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,633,807. The company has a market capitalization of $190.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.08 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

