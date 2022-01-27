Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.33 ($9.56).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.55) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.96) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.89) to GBX 625 ($8.43) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Pearson stock opened at GBX 611.60 ($8.25) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 607.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 690.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.57. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 909 ($12.26).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

