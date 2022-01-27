Pembina Pipeline Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPL. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.92.

TSE:PPL opened at C$39.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.66 billion and a PE ratio of -105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$32.30 and a 1-year high of C$43.00.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -675.60%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.