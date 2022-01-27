Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 317,706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.33, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

