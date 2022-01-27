Penn National Gaming (PENN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

