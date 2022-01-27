Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading Down 3.2%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.

Pennon Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

