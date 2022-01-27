Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,031 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.09% of Pentair worth $131,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Pentair by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

