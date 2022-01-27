Peony (PNY) Market Cap Hits $23.76 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $70,162.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00027918 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 107,777,493 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.