Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) PT Lowered to $38.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $943.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after buying an additional 555,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 370,482 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.