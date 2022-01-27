pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $223.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00049704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.63 or 0.06695461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.74 or 1.00261567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00052436 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.