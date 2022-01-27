PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $172.69. The company had a trading volume of 97,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.56 and its 200-day moving average is $161.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

